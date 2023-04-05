India's Services PMI Off 12-Month High In March

India's services activity was off its 12-year high in March, signalling a modest loss in growth even as it continued to expand for the 20th straight month, according to a monthly survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased from 59.4 in February to 57.8 in March, the survey said. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in business activity, while one below it signals contraction.

Despite falling from 59 in February to 58.4 in March, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index pointed to a sharp rate of expansion that was above its long-run average. However, it also indicates a slower rate of expansion.

The latest figure was consistent with a substantial uptick in output, the release stated, citing favourable demand conditions and new business gains among the reasons for the latest rise.