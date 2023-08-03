India's Services PMI Expands At Its Fastest Pace In 13 Years In July

India's services sector continued to perform well in July, as total sales increased at their fastest rate since June 2010, aided by a substantial improvement in international demand, a private survey showed.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 62.3 compared with 58.5 in June, according to S&P Global. A print above 50 means expansion, while a number below 50 indicates contraction.

The composite PMI rose from 59.4 in June to 61.9 in July.

The upturn was largely attributed to demand strength and new business gains, the release stated. The upturn in total new orders was boosted by a pick-up in international sales.

Looking ahead, companies continued to predict higher activity levels. That said, concerns over extreme weather somewhat dampened optimism.