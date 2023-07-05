India's Services PMI Expands At A Slower Pace In June

India's services activity expanded at a slower pace in June, while output charges saw the sharpest rise in just under six years, according to a private survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 58.5 in June, compared with 61.2 in May, according to IHS Markit. A print above 50 means expansion, while those below 50 indicate contraction.

Data released on Tuesday showed the India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May. This led the composite PMI to ease to 59.4 in June compared to 61.6 in May, according to the release.

Service providers noted a sharp and quicker expansion in intakes of new business at the end of the first fiscal quarter. Positive demand trends, advertising, and favourable market conditions were among the reasons cited by survey participants for the latest upturn in sales.

There was also an increase in new export business during June. The rise was the fifth in successive months, but modest and slower than in May.