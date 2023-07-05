India's Services PMI Expands At A Slower Pace In June
Output inflation rose to the highest in close to six years.
India's services activity expanded at a slower pace in June, while output charges saw the sharpest rise in just under six years, according to a private survey.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 58.5 in June, compared with 61.2 in May, according to IHS Markit. A print above 50 means expansion, while those below 50 indicate contraction.
Data released on Tuesday showed the India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May. This led the composite PMI to ease to 59.4 in June compared to 61.6 in May, according to the release.
Service providers noted a sharp and quicker expansion in intakes of new business at the end of the first fiscal quarter. Positive demand trends, advertising, and favourable market conditions were among the reasons cited by survey participants for the latest upturn in sales.
There was also an increase in new export business during June. The rise was the fifth in successive months, but modest and slower than in May.
"Demand for Indian services continued to surge higher in June, with all four monitored sub-sectors registering quicker increases in new business inflows. This bullish pick-up in growth momentum supported a further sharp upturn in business activity and encouraged another uplift in employment figures, boding well to near-term growth prospects. Job creation in fact also reflected positive forecasts among companies about the year ahead outlook for output."Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The June data also showed a notable increase in prices charged for the provision of services in India. The rate of inflation was marked, the strongest seen in just under six years, the survey showed. The pass-through of greater input and staff costs to clients was the primary factor highlighted by firms for the latest upturn in charges. Although input costs continued to increase in June, the overall rate of inflation has softened since May and broadly converged towards its long-run average.
Subsequently, service employment expanded as companies sought to stay on top of their workloads and fulfill rising demand requirements, the note said. The rate of job creation was slight and the joint-fastest in six months. Predictions of further demand strength, favourable market conditions, and customer relations boosted business confidence in June.
Companies were, so far, at their most upbeat towards growth prospects in 2023, the survey showed.