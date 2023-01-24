India's Services Exports To Cross $300 Billion Target For This Fiscal, Says Piyush Goyal

“Clearly, we cannot sustain that kind of momentum given the difficult times, but we are on it. Here also, I have spent three hours with export promotion councils on video conferencing. All of them have committed to me that they will be pushing this quarter for maintaining this (exports growth) momentum to the best of their abilities. But yes it is not an easy time, it is a tough time. But we still feel confident that we will be able to maintain (growth momentum), if not do better than last year,” Goyal said.