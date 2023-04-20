India's Services Exports Industry Has Begun Its Second Innings

India’s services exports have remained resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic and amid current geopolitical uncertainties, driven by higher demand for digital support, cloud services, and infrastructure modernisation catering to new challenges, according to the Economic Survey. A further increase in the share is likely, with the services exports registering a growth of 27.7% in April-December 2022 compared with 20.4% in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Beyond the next two years, the outlook looks exciting as tech penetration spreads, according to a note authored by Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC. The National Association of Software and Service Companies has a target of $500 billion in IT services revenues by FY30. If that comes to bear, the net services exports could rise by $100 billion between FY23 and FY30, Bhandari said.

On a net basis, they now rake in $60 billion a year more in revenues than in the pre pandemic period, said Bhandari. That has provided some much-needed relief on the balance of payments front, she added.

"We’ve always known about India’s promising IT sector. But what’s driving the recent exuberance? The rise in the revenues of the top IT companies has definitely played a role," said Bhandari. But other IT services exports are rising even more rapidly.

Mid-sized IT firms have been gaining market share, professional and management consulting services exports have grown the fastest at 29% CAGR, followed by computer services at 16%, and research and development at 13%, according to Bhandari.

The one sector that generates revenues under each of these headings has contributed to the fast growth in IT services is the rise in global capability or delivery centres set up by large MNCs, according to her.