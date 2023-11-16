India's Semiconductor Sector Provides Huge Business Opportunities To Micron: Goyal

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Semiconductor Sector Provides Huge Business Opportunities To Micron: Goyal
Micron is setting up India's first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs.

16 Nov 2023, 01:19 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Piyush Goyal/X)</p></div>
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Piyush Goyal/X)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has met Micron Technology CEO and President Sanjay Mehrotra in the U.S. and discussed business opportunities in the growing semiconductor sector in India.

The minister is in San Francisco for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meeting.

U.S.-based semiconductor company Micron is setting up India's first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in the coming years.

In June, the government cleared Micron's project to set up a semiconductor test and packaging unit worth $2.7 billion in the country.

"Met Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO & President of @MicronTech. Discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to collaborate & expand its footprint in the country," Goyal said in a post on social networking platform X on Thursday.

He also held a meeting with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

"We discussed how India presents a huge opportunity for @YouTube to further expand collaboration and footprint in the country," Goyal added.

