India's Road Network Grows 59% In 9 Years To Become Second Largest In World: Nitin Gadkari

India's road network grew by 59% to become the second largest in the world as part of the development work carried out by the government in the last nine years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

India's road network stood at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the Road, Transport, and Highways Minister said.

He was addressing a conference on '9 years of government' in the national capital.

In the last nine years, India has set seven world records in the sector. India's road network is the second-largest in the world after the U.S., he said.

The minister further informed us that the revenues from tolls rose to Rs 4,1342 crore from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14.

The government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2020, Gadkari said.

The use of fastags has helped reduce the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds.

The government is taking various measures to reduce it further to below 30 seconds, he noted.