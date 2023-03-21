India's Renewable Energy Capacity At 168.96 GW Till February 2023: Minister RK Singh

India's total installed renewable energy capacity touched 168.96 GW mark by the end of February 2023, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Out of the total 168.96 GW, 64.38 GW is solar power capacity, 51.79 GW is hydropower, 42.02 GW is wind power, and 10.77 GW is biopower, R K Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, said in Rajya Sabha.

Another 82.62 GW of green energy capacity is under implementation, and another 40.89 GW of capacity is in various stages of tendering, he said in a written reply to the upper house.

A total of 3,16,754.86 MU of electricity has been generated from renewable energy sources during the current year 2022–23 (up to January 2023), Singh said.

According to the minister, India's total power generation capacity was at 412.21 GW as of Feb. 28, 2023.

The government's aim is to achieve 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.