India's Q1 GDP Growth Jumps To Four-Quarter High Of 7.8%; GVA Expands 7.8%

India's economy remained resilient in the first quarter of FY24, with the GDP growing in line with expectations.

The gross domestic product grew 7.8% in April-June, a step up from 6.1% in January-March and the highest in four quarters, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Thursday. Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to have grown 7.8% compared with 6.5% in the previous quarter.

GDP was estimated to grow 7.8% in Q1, according to 44 economists polled by Bloomberg. GVA growth was pegged at 7.7%.

Domestic private consumption and fixed investment, along with services, drove expansion even as the economy currently battles high inflation that the central bank expects will be transitory. However, risk of a 'below-normal' monsoon continues to cloud outlook even as a tighter monetary policy and weak exports may pull down growth in the second half of the fiscal.