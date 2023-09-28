BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia’s Q1 Current Account Deficit At 1.1% Of GDP
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Q1 Current Account Deficit At 1.1% Of GDP

India’s CAD widened to $9.2 billion in Q1FY24 from $ 1.3 billion in previous quarter, but was lower than $17.9 billion in Q1FY23

28 Sep 2023, 12:13 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash&nbsp;</p></div>
Source: Unsplash 

India's current account deficit widened sequentially in the April-June quarter due to a rising trade deficit coupled with a lower surplus in net services and a decline in private transfer receipts.

India’s current account deficit widened to $9.2 billion, or 1.1% of the GDP, in Q1 FY24 from $ 1.3 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the preceding quarter, but was lower than $17.9 billion, or 2.1% of GDP, in Q1 FY23, according to a release by the RBI on Thursday.

The widening of the CAD on a quarter-on-quarter basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit coupled with a lower surplus in net services and a decline in private transfer receipts, the release said.

India's Q1 CAD came in line with expectations, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay. "The widening was expected amid a higher trade deficit and a lower service surplus," she said. "However, it was still in the lows of nearly 1% of GDP and was comfortably funded by robust capital flows."

The following quarter will, however, see a substantial widening of the CAD, led by a sequential worsening of the trade balance, led by higher oil and higher core imports and further slowing service exports, Arora explained.

"All of this will imply the Q2 CAD/GDP ratio could be more than double that of Q1FY24, ranging from 2.4-2.6%."

Key Highlights 

  • Net service receipts decreased sequentially, primarily due to a decline in exports of computer, travel, and business services, though they remained higher on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

  • Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, moderated to $27.1 billion in Q1:2023-24 from $28.6 billion in Q4:2022-23, but witnessed an increase on a year-on-year basis.

  • Net outgo on the income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, declined to $10.6 billion in Q1:2023–24 from $ 12.6 billion in Q4:2022-23, though higher than a year ago.

  • In the financial account, net foreign direct investment decreased to $5.1 billion from $13.4 billion a year ago.

  • Net foreign portfolio investment recorded inflows of $15.7 billion as against net outflows of $14.6 billion in Q1:2022-23.

  • Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an inflow of $5.6 billion in Q1:2023–24 as against an outflow of $2.9 billion a year ago.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT