India’s Q1 Current Account Deficit At 1.1% Of GDP

India's current account deficit widened sequentially in the April-June quarter due to a rising trade deficit coupled with a lower surplus in net services and a decline in private transfer receipts.

India’s current account deficit widened to $9.2 billion, or 1.1% of the GDP, in Q1 FY24 from $ 1.3 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the preceding quarter, but was lower than $17.9 billion, or 2.1% of GDP, in Q1 FY23, according to a release by the RBI on Thursday.

The widening of the CAD on a quarter-on-quarter basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit coupled with a lower surplus in net services and a decline in private transfer receipts, the release said.

India's Q1 CAD came in line with expectations, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay. "The widening was expected amid a higher trade deficit and a lower service surplus," she said. "However, it was still in the lows of nearly 1% of GDP and was comfortably funded by robust capital flows."

The following quarter will, however, see a substantial widening of the CAD, led by a sequential worsening of the trade balance, led by higher oil and higher core imports and further slowing service exports, Arora explained.

"All of this will imply the Q2 CAD/GDP ratio could be more than double that of Q1FY24, ranging from 2.4-2.6%."