India's Per Capita Income To Grow Fivefold By FY47, Says SBI Research

India's per capita income is expected to almost quintuple by FY47 as the country's middle-income class grows in size.

The country's per capita income is expected to increase to $12,400 (Rs 14.9 lakh) by FY47 from $2,500 (Rs 2 lakh) in FY23, according to SBI Research. This will be driven by the "great Indian middle income class" boosting the economy with 25% of taxpayers expected to move upwards from the lowest income group to middle and upper income cohorts by year ended 2047, SBI Research said in a note.

Income tax return filers are expected to surge 588% to 48.2 crore in FY47, increasing its share in the workforce with a taxable base from 22.4% in FY23 to 85.3% in FY47, the note said. The workforce is also expected to increase to 72.5 crore in FY47 from 53 crore currently.