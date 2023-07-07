India's Office Space Deals Continue To Grow On High Volume

Demand for office space has risen significantly amid greater activity even as average deal size has reduced, according to experts.

In the second quarter of 2023, the number of deals closed increased to 414, as compared with 258 over the same period last year. There has been a total of 747 transactions during the first half of the calendar year, as against 554 in H1 2022, as shown by data from Knight Frank.

This was led by a rise in quarterly transaction volume, which grew 31% on a sequential basis in Q2 2023, but remained flat on a yearly basis.

Transactions for office spaces in the April-June period, which totaled 14.8 million sq ft, represent the highest quarterly figure recorded since Q1 2021.

"There is a noticeable increase in the demand for high quality office spaces, commonly referred to as 'Grade A' office spaces, as both multinational corporations and domestic companies are increasingly favouring modern office environments, over traditional setups," said Mukul Sharma, head of corporate leasing at Advance India Projects Ltd.