India's Non-Life Insurers Start Fiscal 2024 With Record Revenues

India's non-life insurers started fiscal 2024 at a new high.

The industry reported robust growth of 21% over last April, aided by growth across all segments—general insurers, standalone private health insurers, and specialised state-run non-life insurers. It's also the highest-ever revenue reported by non-life insurers, overtaking the January record sales.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in April 2023 rose 20.5% year-on-year to Rs 25,641 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.