India's Non-Life Insurers' Revenue Declines In August

India's non-life insurers saw their revenue fall in August after posting record-high earnings in July.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers fell 3.7% year-on-year to Rs 23,558 crore in August, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

This was mainly due to a 68% fall in the specialised state-run non-life insurers' revenue, despite a growth in revenue for general insurers and standalone private health insurers over last year.

Sequentially, the premium fell 11.5% over July.