India's Non-Life Insurers' Revenue Declines In August
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers fell 3.7% year-on-year to Rs 23,558 crore in August.
India's non-life insurers saw their revenue fall in August after posting record-high earnings in July.
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers fell 3.7% year-on-year to Rs 23,558 crore in August, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.
This was mainly due to a 68% fall in the specialised state-run non-life insurers' revenue, despite a growth in revenue for general insurers and standalone private health insurers over last year.
Sequentially, the premium fell 11.5% over July.
Key Highlights
Standalone private health insurers' gross underwritten premium rose 26% to Rs 2,591 crore from a year earlier.
The revenue of general insurers—offering insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities—rose 13% over the preceding year to Rs 19,291 crore in August. Among general insurers, private insurers outperformed the public sector, with their revenue growing 16% over last August. The revenue of public-sector insurers grew 7% year-on-year.
Revenue for specialised state-run non-life insurers fell 68% year-on-year to Rs 1,677 crore. Sequentially, the revenue of specialised state-run non-life insurers rose by 138%.
On a standalone basis, private health insurers reported a 3% decline in revenue, and general insurers reported a 17% fall in premium.
Among general insurers, private sector insurers gained market share by 4.21%, taking their overall share to 54.44%. Public-sector insurers lost 0.97% of their market share, taking their overall share to 32.45%.
On an overall basis, specialised state-run non-life insurers lost market share, while standalone private health insurers and general insurers gained market share during the month.
Here's how India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in August:
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.
Revenue rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,941 crore.
Market share grew 9.37% in August, as compared with 8.8% last year.
The premium fell 19% sequentially.
The New India Assurance Co.
Gross premium was up 3% over the previous year at Rs 2,311 crore in August.
Market share fell to 13.95% from 14.45% a year earlier.
Revenue declined 29% over the previous month.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.
The gross premium for the standalone health insurer rose 19% over the previous year to Rs 1,216 crore in August.
Market share rose to 4.76% in August, as against 4.47% a year earlier.
The insurer reported a 5% decline in premiums over July.