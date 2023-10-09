India's Non-Life Insurers Report Record Revenue In September

India's non-life insurers set a new record, reporting the highest ever revenue in September and surpassing the record high earnings in July.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 29.1% year-on-year to Rs 29,476 crore in September, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

General insurers outpaced standalone private health insurers' growth in September. Growth in the segment was aided by the robust performance of public-sector insurance companies.

Sequentially, the premium rose 25.1% over August.