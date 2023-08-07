India's Non-Life Insurers Report Record Revenue In July

India's non-life insurers reported their highest-ever revenue in July, overtaking the April record sales.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in July 2023 rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 26,629 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

This was aided by growth in the general insurers and standalone private health insurers' revenue over last year.

Sequentially, premiums rose 30% over June.