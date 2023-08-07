India's Non-Life Insurers Report Record Revenue In July
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in July rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 26,629 crore.
India's non-life insurers reported their highest-ever revenue in July, overtaking the April record sales.
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in July 2023 rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 26,629 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.
This was aided by growth in the general insurers and standalone private health insurers' revenue over last year.
Sequentially, premiums rose 30% over June.
Key Highlights
Standalone private health insurers' gross underwritten premiums rose 24% from a year earlier to Rs 2,665 crore.
The revenue of general insurers—offering insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities—rose 18% over the preceding year to Rs 23,259 crore in July 2023. Among general insurers, private insurers outpaced public sector insurers, growing 26% over last June. That compares with public sector insurers, which grew 7% year-on-year.
Revenue for specialised state-run non-life insurers fell 56% year-on-year to Rs 705 crore.
Sequentially, revenue of specialised state-run non-life insurers rose 108%, standalone private health insurers reported an increase of 8%, and general insurers' premiums rose 32%.
Of the general insurers, private sector insurers gained market share by 2.6%, taking their overall share to 53.76%, while public sector insurers lost 2.37%, taking the overall share to 34.45%.
On an overall basis, as of July, specialised state-run non-life insurers lost market share, while standalone private health insurers and general insurers gained market share.
Here's how India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in July:
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.
Revenue rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,389 crore.
Market share grew to 9.66% in July from 9.41% a year earlier.
Premiums rose 25% sequentially.
The New India Assurance Co.
Gross premium was up 9% over the previous year at Rs 3,255 crore in July.
Market share fell to 15% from 16.1% a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12% over the previous month.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Co.
The gross premium for the standalone health insurer rose 17% over the previous year to Rs 1,274 crore in July.
Market share rose to 4.64% in July, as against 4.56% a year earlier.
The insurer reported a 13% growth in premium over June.