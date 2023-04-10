India's Non-Life Insurers Report Double-Digit Growth In FY23
India's non-life insurers reported growth in high teens in fiscal 2023 due to robust performance across segments.
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in fiscal 2023 stood at Rs 2.6 crore, which is 16.4% higher than the previous year, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.
Standalone private health insurers reported the strongest year-on-year revenue growth. Gross underwritten premium rose 26% from a year earlier to Rs 26,242 crore.
The revenue of general insurers—offering insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities—rose 16% over the preceding year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore in FY23. Here, the private general insurers reported 20% growth over last year, while the year-on-year growth for public sector insurers lagged at 10%.
Revenue for specialised state-run non-life insurers rose 5.3% over last year to Rs 15,841 crore.
Among general insurers, the market share for private general insurers expanded to 51.35% from 49.71%, while the market share for public-sector general insurers fell to 32.27% from 34.03%. On an overall basis, there was a marginal decline of 12 basis points.
Standalone private health insurers reported a market share expansion of 76 basis points, while specialised state-run non-life insurers saw their market share decline by 64 basis points over last year.
Here's how India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in 2023:
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Revenue rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 21,025 crore.
Market share stood at 8.18% in March, compared with 8.14% a year earlier.
The New India Assurance
Gross premium was up 6% over the previous year at Rs 34,487 crore in March.
Market share fell to 13.42% from 14.75% a year earlier.
Star Health & Allied Insurance
Gross premium for the standalone health insurer rose 13% over the previous year to Rs 12,951 crore.
Market share fell marginally to 5.04% in March, as against 5.19% a year earlier.