India's Non-Life Insurers Report Double-Digit Growth In FY23

Among general insurers, the market share for private general insurers expanded to 51.35% from 49.71%, while the market share for public-sector general insurers fell to 32.27% from 34.03%. On an overall basis, there was a marginal decline of 12 basis points.

Standalone private health insurers reported a market share expansion of 76 basis points, while specialised state-run non-life insurers saw their market share decline by 64 basis points over last year.