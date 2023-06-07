BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Non-Life Insurers Continue Strong Growth Trajectory In May
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Non-Life Insurers Continue Strong Growth Trajectory In May

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in May 2023 rose 18% YoY to Rs 18,196 crore.

07 Jun 2023, 11:05 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

India's non-life insurers continued their strong growth trajectory in May, reporting an 18% growth in revenues over last year.

This was "over a relatively strong base last year when premiums rose 25% year-on-year", said Rishi Jhunjhunwala, insurance analyst with IIFL Securities .

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in May 2023 rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 18,196 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

The robust growth was aided by double-digit growth across all segments, with standalone private health insurers and specialised state-run non-life insurers outpacing general insurers' growth.

Sequentially, revenues were off the record highs hit in April. Premiums fell by 29%.

  • Revenue for specialised state-run non-life insurers reported the strongest year-on-year revenue growth. It rose 27% over May last year to Rs 165 crore.

  • Standalone private health insurers' gross underwritten premiums rose 23% from a year earlier to Rs 2,098 crore.

  • The revenue of general insurers—offering insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities—rose 17% over the preceding year to Rs 15,933 crore in May 2023. Within general insurers, private insurers outpaced public sector insurers, growing 21% over last May. That compares to public-sector insurers, which grew 13% year-on-year.

Sequentially, only standalone private health insurers reported a marginal increase of 0.7% in revenues, while both specialised state-run non-life insurers and general insurers reported declines of 11% and 32%, respectively.

Here's how India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in May 2023:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

  • Revenue rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 1,730 crore.

  • Market share fell to 10.21% in May from 10.31% a year earlier.

  • Premiums declined 37% sequentially.

The New India Assurance

  • Gross premium was up 10% over the previous year at Rs 2,420 crore in May.

  • Market share fell to 17.07% from 18.51% a year earlier.

  • Revenues fell 52% over the previous month.

Star Health & Allied Insurance

  • The gross premium for the standalone health insurer rose 16% over the previous year to Rs 998 crore in May.

  • Market share rose marginally to 4.16% in May, as against 4.13% a year earlier.

  • The insurer reported a 21% growth in premiums over April, unlike the other listed peers.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT