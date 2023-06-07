India's Non-Life Insurers Continue Strong Growth Trajectory In May

India's non-life insurers continued their strong growth trajectory in May, reporting an 18% growth in revenues over last year.

This was "over a relatively strong base last year when premiums rose 25% year-on-year", said Rishi Jhunjhunwala, insurance analyst with IIFL Securities .

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in May 2023 rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 18,196 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

The robust growth was aided by double-digit growth across all segments, with standalone private health insurers and specialised state-run non-life insurers outpacing general insurers' growth.

Sequentially, revenues were off the record highs hit in April. Premiums fell by 29%.