India's Non-Life Insurers Continue Strong Growth Trajectory In June And Q1

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in June 2023 rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 20,452 crore.

06 Jul 2023, 2:48 PM IST
Source: Unsplash

India's non-life insurers continued their strong growth trajectory in June and in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal aided by growth across all segments.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in June 2023 rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 20,452 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

The robust growth was aided by double-digit growth across all segments, with standalone private health insurers and specialised state-run non-life insurers outpacing general insurers' growth.

Sequentially, premiums rose 12% over May.

  • Revenue for specialised state-run non-life insurers reported the strongest year-on-year revenue growth. It rose 103% year-on-year to Rs 339 crore.

  • Standalone private health insurers' gross underwritten premiums rose 24% from a year earlier to Rs 2,475 crore.

  • The revenue of general insurers—offering insurance for home, travel, motor, health, fire, and other natural or manmade calamities—rose 13% over the preceding year to Rs 17,638 crore in June 2023. Within general insurers, private insurers outpaced public sector insurers, growing 17% over last June. That compares to public-sector insurers, which grew 7% year-on-year.

Sequentially, revenues of specialised state-run non-life insurers rose 106%, standalone private health insurers reported an increase of 18%, and general insurers' premiums rose 11%.

Of the general insurers, private sector insurers gained market share by 1.42%, taking their overall share to 53.24%, while public sector insurers lost 2.52%, taking their overall share to 35.33%.

On an overall basis, as of June, specialised state-run non-life insurers and standalone private health insurers gained market share while general insurers lost some ground.

Here's how India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in June 2023:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

  • Revenue rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,912 crore.

  • Market share rose to 9.94% in June from 9.86% a year earlier.

  • Premiums rose 11% sequentially.

  • For the quarter ended June, premiums rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 6,387 crore.

The New India Assurance

  • Gross premium was up 5% over the previous year at Rs 2,897 crore in June.

  • Market share fell to 16.15% from 17.53% a year earlier.

  • Revenues rose 20% over the previous month.

  • Premiums were Rs 10,378 crore, up 9%, in the quarter ended June over the same period last year.

Star Health & Allied Insurance

  • The gross premium for the standalone health insurer rose 19% over the previous year to Rs 1,127 crore in June.

  • Market share rose marginally to 4.59% in June, as against 4.52% a year earlier.

  • The insurer reported a 13% growth in premiums over May.

  • In Q1 FY24, revenues rose by 20% year-on-year to Rs 2,948 crore.

