India's Non-Life Insurers Continue Strong Growth Trajectory In June And Q1

India's non-life insurers continued their strong growth trajectory in June and in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal aided by growth across all segments.

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in June 2023 rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 20,452 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

The robust growth was aided by double-digit growth across all segments, with standalone private health insurers and specialised state-run non-life insurers outpacing general insurers' growth.

Sequentially, premiums rose 12% over May.