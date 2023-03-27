India's New-Age Firms Using Amazon's Playbook For Upscaling Digital Ads: Bernstein

India's new-age companies, such as Flipkart India Pvt., Zomato Ltd. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.—the owner of Nykaa, are scaling up digital advertising on their platforms using a similar playbook deployed by Amazon in the U.S., according to Bernstein Research.

Companies like Zomato and Nykaa are promoting products via merchant ads, aiming to chip away at the ad spend that Google and Meta's Facebook generally attract, the research firm said in a report.

This is similar to Amazon, which scaled up its advertising business in a market dominated by Alphabet's Google and Facebook with a 60–65% share in the U.S. This is a function of e-commerce platforms realising that product searches begin on their platform instead of the traditional Google search, Bernstein said.

"India's e-commerce and food tech platforms are expanding into digital advertising as they scale up into more profitable segments. Despite a smaller market opportunity–about $12 billion by 2025–digital advertising has strong engagement metrics. Digital ad share is 30% while time spent on digital platforms is 50%, driving ad dollars to digital," it said.