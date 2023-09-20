India's Net Household Savings Fall To Their Lowest In Nearly Five Decades

Indian households' net financial savings have hit at least a 47-year low as household borrowings exceed investments and savings.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India in its latest monthly bulletin, net household savings stood at 5.1% of gross domestic product in the year ended March 31, 2023. This is lower than the 7.2% recorded in FY22.

In FY21, India's households recorded 11.5% in net financial savings, reaching a high owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Household liabilities were also up 76% in FY23 from the previous financial year. As a share of GDP, total financial liabilities rose to 5.8% in the last fiscal, as compared with 3.8% a year before and 3.9% as of March 2021.

The rising debt and lower savings have a direct impact on India's consumption demand, which has been considered a key metric driving the country's GDP growth.