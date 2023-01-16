India's Merchandise Exports Fell 12.2%, Imports Declined 3.5% In December 2022

The sequential improvement in exports benefiting from the pre-holiday shipments was not enough to stave off a contraction on an annual basis in December 2022, in light of the weak global demand, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Nevertheless, softness in prices of some commodities aided imports to an extent, stabilising the trade deficit around the previous month's level and well below the average of $26 billion seen in the six months ending October 2022, Nayar said.

"We believe the current account deficit has likely peaked in Q2 FY23 and foresee a moderation to $25-29 billion each in the subsequent two quarters."