India's Mega E-Bus Plan Runs Into Same Old Problem

The central government's ambitious plan to electrify India's public bus fleets faces multiple challenges, from raising huge sums of money and building critical infrastructure to risking disruption in cash flows.

And all of it rounds up to one big weakness in the system—the poor financial health of the state transport undertakings, the entities responsible for operating the public buses.

The National Electric Bus Programme, which aims to deploy 50,000 e-buses across the country, is envisioned to aggregate demand from state transport units.

Under the new gross-cost-contract model, the bus manufacturers winning the tenders will deliver, operate and maintain the buses for 12 years. For their troubles, the STUs will pay the companies on the number of kilometres the buses cover.

This allows the cash-starved STUs to deploy buses without spending huge cash as initial investment.

To fully benefit from this model, Convergence Energy Services Ltd.—green energy-focused venture under the Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy—is aggregating demand from different states.

The firm has already floated two tenders of over 11,000 buses, touted to be the biggest tenders for electric buses globally.

But companies have raised concerns that these state units may miss making regular payments due to their poor finances.