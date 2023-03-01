India's Manufacturing PMI Little Changed In February
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index stood at 55.3 in February, little changed from 55.4 in January.
India's manufacturing activity continued to maintain growth momentum in February.
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index standing at 55.3 in February, little changed from 55.4 in January. This figure was well above the long run average of 53.7. A print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 indicates contraction.
The February data pointed to a 12th consecutive hike in manufacturing production, attributed to sustained increases in new orders, favourable underlying demand and technological progress. The overall expansion rate in output was historically sharp and broadly similar to January, according to the release.
The data implied that the domestic market was the main source of new business growth, as new orders from abroad increased only marginally. The rise in international sales was the lowest in the current 11-month period of expansion.
Growth momentum in India's manufacturing industry was maintained in February, with new orders and output increasing at similar rates to January. Companies were confident in the resiliency of demand and continued to add to their inventories by purchasing additional inputs.Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.
Despite quickening to a four-month high, the rate of inflation was below its long-run average and among the weakest in over two years. Input costs in the manufacturing industry, still increased further, with firms mentioning a hike in prices for electronic components, energy, foodstuff, metals and textiles.
In a bid to boost sales, 94% of the firms did not pass these costs on to their clients. Broadly, factory gate charges rose at a modest pace that was the slowest in three months and below the long-run series average.
Suppliers' capacities seemed adequate to keep up with improving input demand, as signalled by stable vendor performance. Indian goods producers experienced another increase in their input inventories halfway through the first fiscal quarter.
Companies signalled only mild pressure on their own operating capacities, with outstanding business increasing marginally in February. Indeed, 98% of panellists reported no change in employment.
Meanwhile, holdings of finished goods fell at the joint-slowest pace in the current 67-month sequence of depletion. Where a decline was reported, firms cited the fulfilment of orders from inventories.
When assessing the year-ahead outlook for production, companies were optimistic, with firms expecting demand strength, new product releases, and investments to bode well for growth prospects.