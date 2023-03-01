India's Manufacturing PMI Little Changed In February

India's manufacturing activity continued to maintain growth momentum in February.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index standing at 55.3 in February, little changed from 55.4 in January. This figure was well above the long run average of 53.7. A print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

The February data pointed to a 12th consecutive hike in manufacturing production, attributed to sustained increases in new orders, favourable underlying demand and technological progress. The overall expansion rate in output was historically sharp and broadly similar to January, according to the release.