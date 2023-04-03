India's Manufacturing PMI Hits 3-Month High In March Amid Demand Resilience

Manufacturing activities in India touched a three-month high in March, boosted by faster expansions in new orders and output amid demand resilience and an easing of cost pressures, according to a monthly survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 55.3 in February to 56.4 in March, signalling the strongest improvement in operating conditions in 2023 so far.

The March PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 21st straight month. In PMI parlance, a reading above 50 means expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

"Underlying demand for Indian goods remained strong in March, underscored by the quickest upturn in factory orders for three months. Hence, production continued to expand at a robust clip and firms stepped up their stock building efforts," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.