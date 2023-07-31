India's Low-Cost Cars And Motorbikes Market May Not Return To Its Heyday

The glory days of budget cars and motorcycles may not return anytime soon.

The two trailblazers of affordable mobility in India—Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.—have joined the industry’s shift towards a premium future. India's largest carmaker launched its most expensive vehicle yet, while the nation's biggest two-wheeler company unveiled a middleweight motorcycle in partnership with Harley-Davidson Inc.

That marks a change underway in the nation's Rs 7.5-lakh-crore automobile market as the contribution of affordable, entry-level vehicles shrinks. The trend reflects continued stress among budget buyers as India's low-income households cut back spending after the pandemic took away livelihoods and inflation make everything costlier. By comparison, demand for expensive gadgets and appliances to luxury homes continues to grow.

Wherever there’s space in the industry, auto companies will come there, Vinod Aggarwal, president at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said. "But you can’t say that it is at the cost of other segments. So, if there’s a space available in the premium segment, why will they not enter? It’s a natural tendency.”