India's July Merchandise Exports Decline Amid Global Headwinds, Shrinking Demand

As global trade headwinds persist, India's merchandise exports declined again in July to $32.25 billion. India's trade deficit, however, modestly improved to $20.7 billion, largely on account of a fall in oil exports as non-oil and non-gold exports have continued to hold up.

According to officials of the Commerce Ministry, the export decline in India stems from shrinking import demand in key consumer markets like the United States and Europe.

"It appears that global headwinds are still there. Most countries are reporting very negative export and import growth ... The fall in our exports is not as much as elsewhere," said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal while speaking to the media during the July release of trade data.

The ministry is hoping that the headwinds will decline as the year progresses and that there will be better prospects in the second half of the year.

India's export figures fall in line with global trade sentiments in what is expected to be a slow growth year weighed down by the effects of the war in Ukraine, high inflation, monetary policy tightening, and financial market uncertainty globally.

The World Trade Organisation expects trade growth to slow to 1.7% in 2023, according to its forecast on April 5. The estimate was an upgrade from a previous 1% forecast made in October 2022, which was positively upgraded as Covid-19 pandemic controls relaxed in China. This was expected to unleash pent-up consumer demand in the country and, in turn, boost international trade.