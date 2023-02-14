India's January WPI Inflation Falls To Lowest In Two Years At 4.73%
India’s wholesale inflation fell to its lowest level since January 2021, led by a decline in inflation in manufactured products.
Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 4.73% in January 2023, compared to 4.95% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.
The gauge fell 0.13% over the previous month.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—stood at 2.99%, compared with 3.4% in December.
Primary-article inflation stood at 3.88% against 2.38% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles rose 2.38% compared to a fall of 1.25% in the previous month.
Vegetables inflation fell 26.48% compared with a fall of 35.95% in the preceding month. However, cereals, paddy, and wheat saw a rise.
Inflation in non-food articles was at 4.52%, against 3.71% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation stood at 15.15% compared with 18.1% in December.