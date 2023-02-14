ADVERTISEMENT
India's January WPI Inflation Falls To Lowest In Two Years At 4.73%

India’s wholesale inflation fell to its lowest level since January 2021, led by a decline in inflation in manufactured products.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@surya1213?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Surya Prakash</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/eSBsBxxLlqs?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Source: Photo by Surya Prakash on Unsplash
Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 4.73% in January 2023, compared to 4.95% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The gauge fell 0.13% over the previous month.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—stood at 2.99%, compared with 3.4% in December.

  • Primary-article inflation stood at 3.88% against 2.38% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in food articles rose 2.38% compared to a fall of 1.25% in the previous month.

  • Vegetables inflation fell 26.48% compared with a fall of 35.95% in the preceding month. However, cereals, paddy, and wheat saw a rise.

  • Inflation in non-food articles was at 4.52%, against 3.71% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and power inflation stood at 15.15% compared with 18.1% in December.

