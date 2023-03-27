India's January-March Housing Sales At Decade High

India's housing sales hit a decade high with about 1.13 lakh units sold in the country's top seven cities in the January-March quarter, according to Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.

These cities are Pune, the National Capital Region, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

MMR and Pune, which together accounted for over 48% of all sales in the seven cities, led the demand.

"Despite global economic headwinds, including layoffs by several large and small corporations, the bull run in the Indian housing market continued in the first quarter of the year," Anarock said in a report.

The sales figure in the first quarter stood at 1,13,770 units, up about 14% year-on-year from Q1 2022.