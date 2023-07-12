BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Industrial Output Grows 5.2% In May
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Industrial Output Grows 5.2% In May

The index of industrial production grew by 5.2% in May, compared to a revised growth rate of 4.5% in April

12 Jul 2023, 5:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

The Index of Industrial Production expanded at the fastest pace in three months in May.

The index of industrial production grew by 5.2% in May, compared to a revised growth rate of 4.5% in April, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday.

Thirty-two economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast May IIP growth at 5%.

Sectoral Estimates

  • Mining output grew 6.4% in May.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 5.7%.

  • Electricity generation rose 0.9%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 3.5%.

  • Capital goods output grew 8.2%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 1.6%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 14%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 1.1%.

  • Consumer non-durables output grew 7.6%.

ALSO READ

India's CPI Inflation Rises To A Three-Month High Of 4.81% In June

Opinion
India's CPI Inflation Rises To A Three-Month High Of 4.81% In June
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT