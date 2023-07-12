India's Industrial Output Grows 5.2% In May
The Index of Industrial Production expanded at the fastest pace in three months in May.
The index of industrial production grew by 5.2% in May, compared to a revised growth rate of 4.5% in April, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday.
Thirty-two economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast May IIP growth at 5%.
Sectoral Estimates
Mining output grew 6.4% in May.
Manufacturing output expanded 5.7%.
Electricity generation rose 0.9%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 3.5%.
Capital goods output grew 8.2%.
Intermediate goods output rose 1.6%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 14%.
Consumer durables output rose 1.1%.
Consumer non-durables output grew 7.6%.