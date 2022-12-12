India's Industrial Output Contracts 4% To 26-Month Low In October
Index of Industrial Production contracted 4% in October compared with an expansion of 3.1% in September.
India's industrial activity contracted in October to its lowest level since September 2020 as manufacturing output fell.
The Index of Industrial Production contracted 4% in October compared with an expansion of 3.5% in September, according to data published on Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Industrial output fell 3.28% on a month-on-month basis.
Thirty economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast October IIP to fall 1%.
Sectoral Estimates
Mining output rose 2.5% in October, compared to 5.15% in September.
Manufacturing output fell 5.6%, against a rise of 2.2% a month ago.
Electricity generation rose 1.2%, as opposed to 11.61% seen in September.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 2% in October compared to a 9.46% rise in September.
Capital goods output declined 2.3%, against a rise of 11.36% in the previous month.
Intermediate goods output fell 2.8%, compared with a rise of 1.75% a month ago.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 1%, against a rise of 7.72% in the previous print.
Consumer durables output dropped 15.3%, a steeper decline than 3.21% in September.
Consumer non-durables output fell 13.4%, significantly higher than the 6.31% fall during the previous month.