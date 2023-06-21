India's Home Sales To Grow At 10% In FY24, Says Crisil

Housing sales across the top six cities of India may grow by 8–10% this fiscal amid a rise in interest rates and home prices in the last fiscal, according to Crisil Ratings Information Services of India Ltd.

The growth will be supported by 4-6% volume growth and a 3-5% increase in capital values, the ratings agency said in a report on Wednesday.

"Buoyant residential demand across the mid, premium, and luxury segments had resulted in robust sales growth in the past two fiscals. The leverage and credit profiles of real estate developers had strengthened, too, and should sustain over the medium term."

The top six cities include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

The sales from 11 large and listed real estate developers rose 50% year-on-year in value terms, while the area sold increased around 20%, Crisil said.

These developers are Brigade Enterprises Ltd., DLF Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Puravankara Ltd., Sobha Ltd., and Sunteck Realty Ltd.

The higher realisation—rupee per square foot—for these developers reflects the preference for bigger and premium homes, Crisil said.