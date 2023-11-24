India's Healthcare, Pharma Leaders Set Sight On Industry Innovation By 2047: Report

India's healthcare and pharma sector, to achieve the milestone of $450 billion by 2047, needs to undertake value-driven research and innovation while integrating into the global pharma supply chain and ensuring sustainable and equitable healthcare access for all, according to a report.

The report, by strategy consulting firm EY Parthenon in partnership with the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, explores India’s healthcare and pharma sector’s growth potential over the next two decades on the back of three imperatives: transformative innovation, fortification of manufacturing and quality standards, and pursuit of sustainable and equitable healthcare.

“The industry has the potential and bold ambition of reaching $130 billion by 2030 and $450 billion by 2047,” said Suresh Subramanian, partner and national life sciences leader, EY Parthenon India. The sector can potentially “be an innovation powerhouse, play a crucial role in the global pharma supply chain, and ensure sustainable access to healthcare”, he said.

The report is based on insights from top chief experience officers from Indian and global pharmaceutical companies into the strategic priorities that will pave the way forward for the industry.

Key Healthcare And Pharma Imperatives

The report identifies key imperatives for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors:

Value-Driven Research And Innovation: Establishing a resilient ecosystem to foster collaboration between various stakeholders, such as major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical entities, startups, biotechs, academia and clinical researchers, is key to value-driven innovation. Global capability centres are making substantial contributions to the innovation ecosystem by fostering talent and skill development. However, CXOs acknowledged that the need for substantial long-term investments and the high risk of failure are major barriers to industry innovation.

Integration With Global Supply Chain: Industry leaders highlighted areas of focus for the industry to be able to leverage global opportunities and become an integral part of the global pharma supply chain. These include the advancement of manufacturing technologies with a focus on automation and digitalisation, building global credibility with a commitment to quality, and embracing sustainable practices. CXOs recognised that digital technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning hold the potential to transform the R&D value chain. The country can leverage its IT capabilities to lead advancements and propel innovation in the industry. The report highlighted that the contract research, development and manufacturing outsourcing industries are also expected to grow substantially. This is driven by the shift of global large biopharma companies and smaller biotechs towards prioritising core services and embracing asset-light models to better manage their product life cycles.

Sustainable And Equitable Healthcare Access: The report emphasised the need for equitable and sustainable healthcare access for achieving economic growth, underscoring the necessity for programmes aimed at controlling and managing the most prevalent non-communicable diseases. Such programmes can enhance healthcare quality and reduce overall expenditures. Another finding was the need for programmes aimed at empowering patients and healthcare providers throughout their healthcare and disease journey.

Other Insights

Industry leaders highlighted culture, capability development, business alignment and robust governance as critical success factors for maximising return on investment derived from the integration of advanced technologies.

To build credibility and quality, CXOs suggested that there is a need for a shift in mindset, capability building, technology adoption and policy intervention.