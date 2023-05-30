India’s Growth Momentum To Sustain In FY24 As Inflation Eases: RBI Annual Report

Economic activity is set to remain resilient, while inflation pressures will ease in FY24, the central bank said, reaffirming its outlook for the Indian economy amid continuing global headwinds.

Domestic economic activity does face challenges from an uninspiring global outlook, but resilient domestic macroeconomic and financial conditions, expected dividends from past reforms, and new growth opportunities from global geo-economic shifts place India in an advantageous position, the RBI stated in its annual report for 2022–23, published on Tuesday.

Taking into account softer global commodity and food prices, good rabi crop prospects, sustained buoyancy in contact-intensive services, the government’s continued thrust on capex, higher capacity utilisation in manufacturing, double-digit credit growth, a receding drag on purchasing power from high inflation, and rising optimism among businesses and consumers, real GDP growth for 2023–24 is projected at 6.5% with risks evenly balanced, as per the central bank's forecast.

Risks to inflation have moderated with downward corrections in global commodity and food prices and an easing of the pass-through from high input cost pressures last year. The cumulative increase in the policy repo rate by 250 bps last year would steer the disinflationary process, along with supply-side measures to address transient demand-supply mismatch due to food and energy shocks. With a stable exchange rate and a normal monsoon—unless an El Nino event strikes—the inflation trajectory is expected to move down over 2023–24, with headline inflation edging lower to 5.2% from the average level of 6.7% recorded last year. Monetary policy remains focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth.

India’s growth momentum is likely to be sustained in 2023–24 in an atmosphere of easing inflationary pressures. Slowing global growth, protracted geopolitical tensions, and a possible upsurge in financial market volatility following new stress events in the global financial system, however, could pose downside risks to growth. It is important to sustain structural reforms to improve India’s medium-term growth potential, stated the central bank.