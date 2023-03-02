India's Growth Momentum Is Slowing, Says Nomura’s Sonal Varma

India's growth momentum, which picked up sharply after the Covid-19 pandemic, is beginning to slow down, according to Sonal Varma, chief economist at Nomura.

“Our own assessment is that the momentum in the economy is slowing," Varma told BQ Prime in an interview.

"We reach that assessment not on the basis of the YoY growth rate of 4.4%, but really the seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter momentum on GDP, which was around 1%...," Varma said. "The one interpretation therefore is that the economy was growing faster than expected post-pandemic."

The recent drop in momentum is primarily driven by the slowdown in exports and global demand, which is also filtering into the manufacturing sector. It can also be attributed to the higher commodity prices, Varma said.

“We did see private consumption momentum also slowed down. So, it does look like the impact of higher inflation on consumption demand has also played out," she said. "There is evidence of the global demand slowing, but I would say this time around also signs of domestic demand moderation, because of higher inflation and margin pressures."

Due to the upward revisions to the past data and considering the base effects at play, it’s becoming difficult to interpret growth numbers from the data being released, according to the Nomura economist.