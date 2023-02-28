India's Green Job Postings Surged 81% In January

The demand for green jobs in India surged 81% annually in January 2023, according to data from the talent platform Foundit.

That was driven by investments in the green sector and India's target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, enabling the creation of substantial jobs in the sector.

Green job postings on the Foundit platform grew by 64% month over month, which was a record high. Both private and public companies are making ESG practises a central part of their business operations and switching to clean energy practices, which is why green job postings are on the rise.

India's metropolitan cities are leading in the potential for green growth. Delhi/NCR registered a year-on-year growth of 289%, followed by Mumbai at 216%, and Bengaluru at 174%, according to Foundit. This surge can be attributed to the growing emphasis on creating a green economy in urban India, which has increased the demand for skilled talent in various sectors, including corporate services, software, education, and construction.

Individuals skilled in corporate social responsibility and sustainability are particularly in high demand. Among job roles, the demand for sustainability managers tops the list with a 26% share in green jobs. Other roles in demand include environmental consultants, ESG analysts, safety specialists, and design engineers.

The hiring of green professionals was the highest in the environmental service and waste management industries, with 1,765% annual growth, followed by the automobile industry, which saw a 307% rise in demand for green professionals. This was because of the growing consciousness among Indian companies to safeguard natural resources and ensure proper waste disposal.

The demand for green professionals is high in chemicals, petrochemicals, plastics, and rubber (220%) industries followed by FMCG (42%) and construction (30%).

With the Union Budget 2023 reaffirming India’s stance to combat climate change, it is clear that the green economy is bound to grow even further in the coming years. Upskilling remains a key priority as the green job demand outlook holds strong.