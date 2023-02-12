India's Go Green Initiative And The Copper Conundrum

Fixing a target is one thing. Hitting the target, however, is quite another. The road ahead for the EV appears to be bumpy. This isn’t surprising. For, the country is now facing a conundrum of an unusual kind.

The copper imbroglio has already pushed the country—which was a net exporter of the commodity a few years ago—into a net importer situation. Since 2018, India has become a net importer of the metal. This was primarily the result of the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, which catered to around 40% of the domestic demand.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board ordered the plant's closure after protests by locals, social and environmental activists, who alleged that the facility was causing widespread and severe pollution in the area, leading to many suffering from serious diseases. The board took the extreme position of ordering the shutdown of the plant in the wake of police firing on protesting crowds, which resulted in the death of 13 people.

The issue has since gone up to the highest court in the country. Even as the issue is caught in a politico-cum-legal tangle, Sterlite had announced its intention to sell the Thoothukudi plant. Recent reports suggest that Sterlite is, in fact, considering scrapping the plant altogether.

The Sterlite plant closure, in its wake, has put the copper-using industries in a huge spot of bother. Read in the context of the evolving copper scene, doubts have arisen over the efficacy of the go-green plan of the central government, which has set an ambitious target for EV production by 2030.