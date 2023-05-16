India's Gems And Jewellery April Exports Hurt By Slowdown In Discretionary Spends
Reduction in demand for items like gems and jewellery is likely to result in a decline in imports and exports, the DGFT explained
India's gems and jewellery exports in April were hurt by a slowdown in discretionary spending, pulling overall merchandise exports lower for the month.
The country's merchandise exports fell 12.7% in April 2023, according to trade data released by the Department of Commerce on Monday. While some of this was reflective of reduced imports on account of the cooling down of commodity prices and reductions on items considered discretionary spends.
Gems and jewellery exports, which saw the second-highest export decline after petroleum products, stood at $2.43 billion in April 2023, down from $3.47 billion in the same period last year. In rupee terms, this translates to Rs 19,894 crore in April 2023 from Rs 26,406 crore in April 2022, exhibiting a decline of 24.6%, according to data from the ministry.
Other merchandise export sectors that saw its growth decline include petroleum products, engineering goods, organic and inorganic chemicals, and ready-made garments of all textiles.
"Imports have declined, part of which is due to the cooling off of commodity prices, and the other is due to reduced demand for products considered discretionary spending. So if you look at the majority of contributors to our decline in imports, they are gems and jewellery, and petroleum. Both also have an export orientation," Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Sarangi told reporters on Monday.
"... so a reduction in demand for products like gems and jewellery is likely to result in a decline in imports as well as exports," Sarangi said.
Sarangi further cautioned of a demand slump in the U.S. and European markets that is only likely to recover in September.
The United States is India's top export destination for gems and jewellery, accounting for a share of 34.7% in the recently ended fiscal, according to data from the Export Promotion Council. Gems and jewellery exports to the U.S. stood at $10 billion in 2022–2023.
Other top export destinations include Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, with 22.26% and 15.12% shares, respectively.
The UAE is also India's top import source nation for gems and jewellery, contributing 40%.