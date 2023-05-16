India's Gems And Jewellery April Exports Hurt By Slowdown In Discretionary Spends

India's gems and jewellery exports in April were hurt by a slowdown in discretionary spending, pulling overall merchandise exports lower for the month.

The country's merchandise exports fell 12.7% in April 2023, according to trade data released by the Department of Commerce on Monday. While some of this was reflective of reduced imports on account of the cooling down of commodity prices and reductions on items considered discretionary spends.

Gems and jewellery exports, which saw the second-highest export decline after petroleum products, stood at $2.43 billion in April 2023, down from $3.47 billion in the same period last year. In rupee terms, this translates to Rs 19,894 crore in April 2023 from Rs 26,406 crore in April 2022, exhibiting a decline of 24.6%, according to data from the ministry.

Other merchandise export sectors that saw its growth decline include petroleum products, engineering goods, organic and inorganic chemicals, and ready-made garments of all textiles.