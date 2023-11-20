India's GDP Is Not $4 Trillion Yet. But It's Close.

India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, has not reached a gross domestic product of $4 trillion just yet. But it's close to reaching that milestone.

A screenshot went viral on Sunday on social media suggesting that the nation's GDP has exceeded $4 trillion. It was picked up by several media agencies and shared, hailing the achievement.

For fiscal year 2022-23, nominal GDP or GDP at current prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 272.41 lakh crore, showing a growth rate of 16.1%. In dollar terms, that's about 3.3 trillion.

Budget estimates projected a nominal GDP for FY24 at Rs 301.75 lakh crore, assuming 10.5 % growth over the previous fiscal year. That translates into a $3.6 trillion economy.