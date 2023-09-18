India's GDP Growth Discrepancies: Here's What Economists Say

How is the economy doing? Is that reflected in official data? How reliable is the data?

Concerns over old and outdated data sets, a delayed census, quality concerns, and allegations of government interference have cropped up with increasing frequency in recent years. This time, post the release of the April-June 2023 GDP release, former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has raised questions around nominal growth, throwing up a different picture.

The gross domestic product grew 7.8% in April-June, a step up from 6.1% in January-March and the highest in four quarters, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office in August. Nominal figures tracked the real numbers until the first half of FY23 but then declined by 14 percentage points over the past three quarters, Subramanian said in a column co-authored with Josh Felman.

The problem with focusing on real growth is that the Central Statistical Office uses single deflation (deflating the nominal value added in each sector by various price indices) rather than the international standard of double deflation (deflating output by output prices and inputs by input prices), the authors said.

A deflator is an adjustment made to current prices so that they can be compared with with past data.

The second issue, according to Subramanian and Felman, is that a number of sectors of the economy are deflated by inappropriate indices.