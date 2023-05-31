India's GDP Grows Faster Than Expected At 6.1% In Q4, 7.2% In FY23

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's GDP Grows Faster Than Expected At 6.1% In Q4, 7.2% In FY23
Economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23.

31 May 2023, 5:41 PM IST
Towering Goals: (Source: Freepik)

India's economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23, with the economy performing better than forecasted and services in the lead.

The Indian economy grew 6.1% in January-March, a step up from 4.5% in the previous quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Wednesday. Gross value added is estimated to have grown 6.5% compared to 4.7% in the previous quarter.

For the full year, GDP is estimated to have grown 7.2%, according to the second advance estimates of national income, compared to 9.1% in FY22.

GDP was estimated to grow 5% in Q4, according to 44 economists polled by Bloomberg. Gross value added growth was pegged at 4.9%.

For the full year, a Bloomberg poll of 45 economists estimated the GDP growth at 7%.

Q4 GDP Trends

Industry Trends

  • Agriculture grew at 5.5% in Q4 compared with 4.7% in Q3.

  • Mining grew 4.3% compared with 4.1% in the previous quarter.

  • Manufacturing expanded 4.5% against a contraction of 1.4% in the preceding quarter.

  • Electricity and other public utilities grew 6.9% versus a growth of 8.2% in Q3.

  • Construction grew 10.4% in Q4 compared with 8.3% in Q3.

  • Trade, hotel, transport, and communication expanded 9.1% compared with 9.6% in the previous quarter.

  • The financial services sector grew 7.1% compared with 5.7% in Q3.

  • The public administration segment grew 3.1% compared to 2% in Q3.

Expenditure Trends

  • Private consumption, reflected in private final consumption expenditure, grew 2.8% in Q4FY23.

  • Investments, as reflected by gross fixed capital formation, grew 8.9%.

  • Government final consumption expenditure grew 2.3%

Full Fiscal Year

Industry Trends

  • Agriculture is estimated to grow 4% in FY23 compared with 3.5% last fiscal.

  • Mining is estimated to expand by 4.6% compared with 7.1%.

  • Manufacturing growth is likely at 1.3% versus 11.1%.

  • Electricity and other public utilities estimated to grow 9% compared with 9.9% in FY22.

  • Construction is estimated to grow 10% against 14.8% in FY22.

  • Trade, hotel, transportation, and communication growth is estimated at 14% compared to 13.8% in the previous fiscal.

  • The financial services sector is estimated to grow 7.1% compared with 4.7%.

  • The public administration segment is forecast to grow 7.2% in FY23 against 9.7% in FY22.

Expenditure Trends

