India's GDP Grows Faster Than Expected At 6.1% In Q4, 7.2% In FY23

India's economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23, with the economy performing better than forecasted and services in the lead.

The Indian economy grew 6.1% in January-March, a step up from 4.5% in the previous quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Wednesday. Gross value added is estimated to have grown 6.5% compared to 4.7% in the previous quarter.

For the full year, GDP is estimated to have grown 7.2%, according to the second advance estimates of national income, compared to 9.1% in FY22.

GDP was estimated to grow 5% in Q4, according to 44 economists polled by Bloomberg. Gross value added growth was pegged at 4.9%.

For the full year, a Bloomberg poll of 45 economists estimated the GDP growth at 7%.