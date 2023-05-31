India's GDP Grows Faster Than Expected At 6.1% In Q4, 7.2% In FY23
Economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23.
India's economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23, with the economy performing better than forecasted and services in the lead.
The Indian economy grew 6.1% in January-March, a step up from 4.5% in the previous quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Wednesday. Gross value added is estimated to have grown 6.5% compared to 4.7% in the previous quarter.
For the full year, GDP is estimated to have grown 7.2%, according to the second advance estimates of national income, compared to 9.1% in FY22.
GDP was estimated to grow 5% in Q4, according to 44 economists polled by Bloomberg. Gross value added growth was pegged at 4.9%.
For the full year, a Bloomberg poll of 45 economists estimated the GDP growth at 7%.
Q4 GDP Trends
Industry Trends
Agriculture grew at 5.5% in Q4 compared with 4.7% in Q3.
Mining grew 4.3% compared with 4.1% in the previous quarter.
Manufacturing expanded 4.5% against a contraction of 1.4% in the preceding quarter.
Electricity and other public utilities grew 6.9% versus a growth of 8.2% in Q3.
Construction grew 10.4% in Q4 compared with 8.3% in Q3.
Trade, hotel, transport, and communication expanded 9.1% compared with 9.6% in the previous quarter.
The financial services sector grew 7.1% compared with 5.7% in Q3.
The public administration segment grew 3.1% compared to 2% in Q3.
Expenditure Trends
Private consumption, reflected in private final consumption expenditure, grew 2.8% in Q4FY23.
Investments, as reflected by gross fixed capital formation, grew 8.9%.
Government final consumption expenditure grew 2.3%
Full Fiscal Year
Industry Trends
Agriculture is estimated to grow 4% in FY23 compared with 3.5% last fiscal.
Mining is estimated to expand by 4.6% compared with 7.1%.
Manufacturing growth is likely at 1.3% versus 11.1%.
Electricity and other public utilities estimated to grow 9% compared with 9.9% in FY22.
Construction is estimated to grow 10% against 14.8% in FY22.
Trade, hotel, transportation, and communication growth is estimated at 14% compared to 13.8% in the previous fiscal.
The financial services sector is estimated to grow 7.1% compared with 4.7%.
The public administration segment is forecast to grow 7.2% in FY23 against 9.7% in FY22.
Expenditure Trends
Private consumption, reflected in private final consumption expenditure, grew 2.8% in Q4FY23.
Investments, as reflected by gross fixed capital formation, grew 8.9%.
Government final consumption expenditure rose 2.3%.