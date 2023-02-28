India's GDP Growth Slows To 4.4% In Q3; Pegged At 7% For Full Year

Services continued to drive India's economic growth in the third quarter, while manufacturing remained tepid, according to the latest GDP data.

The Indian economy grew 4.4% in the October-December quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Tuesday. That compares with a growth of 6.3% in the July-September quarter.

The second advance estimates peg GDP growth at 7% for FY23, same as compared with the first advance estimate of 7% released before the union budget in January. It grew by 9.1% last fiscal. Gross value added growth for FY23 is pegged at 6.6%, compared to 8.8% last fiscal.

A Bloomberg poll of 41 economists had estimated Q3 GDP growth at 4.7% for the quarter. For the full year, a Bloomberg poll of 39 economists had estimated GDP at 6.9%.