India's GDP Growth Slows To 4.4% In Q3; Pegged At 7% For Full Year
A Bloomberg poll of 41 economists had estimated Q3 GDP growth at 4.7%.
Services continued to drive India's economic growth in the third quarter, while manufacturing remained tepid, according to the latest GDP data.
The Indian economy grew 4.4% in the October-December quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Tuesday. That compares with a growth of 6.3% in the July-September quarter.
The second advance estimates peg GDP growth at 7% for FY23, same as compared with the first advance estimate of 7% released before the union budget in January. It grew by 9.1% last fiscal. Gross value added growth for FY23 is pegged at 6.6%, compared to 8.8% last fiscal.
A Bloomberg poll of 41 economists had estimated Q3 GDP growth at 4.7% for the quarter. For the full year, a Bloomberg poll of 39 economists had estimated GDP at 6.9%.
Q3 GDP Trends
Year-on-Year
Agriculture grew at 3.7% in Q3 compared to 2.4% in Q2.
Mining grew 3.7% in Q3 compared with a contraction of 0.4% in the last quarter.
Manufacturing contracted 1.1% in Q3 compared to a contraction of 3.6% in the preceding quarter.
Electricity and other public utilities grew 8.2% against a growth of 6% in Q2.
Construction grew 8.4% in Q3 compared to 5.8% in Q2.
Trade, hotel, transport, communication expanded 9.7% compared with 15.6% in the previous quarter.
The financial services sector grew 5.8% compared with 7.1% in the last quarter.
The public administration segment grew 2% in Q3 compared to 5.6% in Q2.