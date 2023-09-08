India's Full-Blown Bull Market Calls For Caution, Says Demeter's Ashwini Agarwal

India is currently experiencing "a full-blown bull market" where the risk appetite has increased, according to Ashwini Agarwal of Demeter Advisors.

During such bullish phases, the appetite for risk can increase to a point where individuals may find it challenging to manage financially, Agarwal, founder of Demeter Advisors, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. However, they continue playing the game because it seems too attractive to resist, he said.

"...This is when mistakes happen because investors take risks they don't understand and, sometimes, the risks are greater than their ability to bear the financial consequences of it."