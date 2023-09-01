India's FMCG-Led Skincare-To-Cosmetics Brands Losing Shine, Says Redseer-PeakXV Report

Pure-play brands, with a razor-sharp focus on the latest trends, have grown more than twice as fast as the big conglomerates between 2019 and 2022 in India's $19-billion beauty and personal care market, according to a new report.

While the pure-play retailers—where BPC contributes more than 70% of revenue—grew 9% and 15% in 2019 and 2022, respectively, the dominant FMCG players operating in the beauty segment rose 4% and 7% over the same period, the joint report by Redseer Strategy Consultants and Peak XV Partners said.

Pure-play brands have led this disruption through their specific and differentiated offerings. By 2027, these brands are expected to contribute 42% of the domestic market, up from 33% in 2022, the report said.

"Globally, there's a growing need among consumers for products that are made for them, tailored to individual skin or body types, and the trend is catching up fast in India," said Rohan Agarwal, partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

As the market matures, the report forecasts the emergence of multiple $100 million pure-play beauty and personal care brands in the country.

The pure-play BPC players are performing better in terms of growth and margin as well. In 2022, the average gross margin for major pure-play BPC companies globally was significantly higher at 72% than that of FMCG-led BPC companies at 44%.

Despite their heavy investments in research and development as well as customer education, these pure-play companies have managed to maintain a bottom line that is competitive with FMCG-led companies, the report said. The average earnings before taxes stood at 12% for large pure-play companies globally, as compared with 14% for FMCG-led companies.

This results in pure-play BPC companies being valued better. The price-to-earnings ratio for the large pure-play global BPC companies is 1.8 times higher at 51, as compared with FMCG-led companies, which are at 28.