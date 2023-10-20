India's Financial Stability Is Non-Negotiable, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The financial stability of the Indian economy is non-negotiable for the Reserve Bank of India, according to Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"There is no room for complacency because it is during the good times that vulnerabilities can creep in," he said in his address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Friday.

Addressing the inflation dynamics, the governor said that the RBI remains extra vigilant on the issue. While headline inflation has moderated sharply to 5% in September with a correction in food prices, the outlook on food inflation, however, is full of uncertainties, he said.

In such instances, the relationship between price stability and financial stability depends on the policy choices as well, he said.

"Periods of high inflation that are addressed by strong monetary policy tightening can deter financial stability if interest rate risks are not adequately factored in," Governor Das said.

Explaining the trajectory of financial space during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the governor said that the RBI's balance sheet has gone from 24.6% of GDP in 2019–20 and moderated to about 22.5% of GDP in FY23, which is even below the pre-pandemic level.