India's Financial Stability Is Non-Negotiable, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
We have no specific target of exchange rate in our mind, Das said.
The financial stability of the Indian economy is non-negotiable for the Reserve Bank of India, according to Governor Shaktikanta Das.
"There is no room for complacency because it is during the good times that vulnerabilities can creep in," he said in his address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Friday.
Addressing the inflation dynamics, the governor said that the RBI remains extra vigilant on the issue. While headline inflation has moderated sharply to 5% in September with a correction in food prices, the outlook on food inflation, however, is full of uncertainties, he said.
In such instances, the relationship between price stability and financial stability depends on the policy choices as well, he said.
"Periods of high inflation that are addressed by strong monetary policy tightening can deter financial stability if interest rate risks are not adequately factored in," Governor Das said.
Explaining the trajectory of financial space during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the governor said that the RBI's balance sheet has gone from 24.6% of GDP in 2019–20 and moderated to about 22.5% of GDP in FY23, which is even below the pre-pandemic level.
However, even though the global economy is facing a triad of challenges, including slowing growth and risks to financial stability, some banks have not adequately factored in the interest rate risks, he said.
"Extended periods of low and stable inflation could lead to financial instability through complacency loops," he said.
Adding to how policymaking is becoming complex, the governor said, "The entire economy is becoming more formalised. So, in that kind of setting, policy transmission through interest rates and deposit rates becomes far more effective and quicker."
On the exchange rate, he said, "We have no specific target for the exchange rate in mind."
The central bank's aim is to ensure that there is no excessive volatility and to facilitate an orderly appreciation of the rupee, he added.
On the sidelines, Governor Das told reporters that the Indian rupee is stable, and from Jan.1 1 to date, the rupee has depreciated by 0.6%.
"The appreciation of USD for the same period has been in the order of 3%. So, the rupee is stable, and the RBI is in the market to prevent excessive volatility," he told reporters.
Some macroeconomic factors and global uncertainties have taken place lately. These include crude oil prices going up and US bond yields rising in the last fortnight.
However, India is well placed to deal with any global uncertainties; our macroeconomic fundamentals and financial sector continue to be sound, he added on the sidelines.