India's Fantasy Sports Industry To Earn Rs 25,300 Crore Revenue By FY27, Says Report

The Indian fantasy sports industry is set to grow at 33% CAGR over the next five years, taking the combined revenue to over Rs 25,300 crore from Rs 6,800 crore in FY22, according to a report published by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports and Deloitte India.

India is home to over 300 fantasy sports platforms and 18 crore users till date, which is almost three times that of North America, according to the report released on Tuesday. "This comparison is noteworthy given that the U.S. market is significantly more mature, having been in place for over 70 years, while in India, fantasy sports was introduced just over 20 years ago," it said.

India's surging user base of about 18 crore will rise to about 50 crore users by FY27, according to the report. This can be attributed to improving digital infrastructure, investments, the introduction of new sports and leagues on existing platforms, the rise of new platforms, increasing rural digital penetration and upcoming regulatory clarity, it said.