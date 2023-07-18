India's Entertainment And Media Industry Revenues To Reach $73.6 Billion By 2027: Report

Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer and Leader of Technology, Media & Telecom at PwC India, said: "As the adoption of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and the metaverse increase, the range of use cases will broaden, leading to a significant disruption in the media industry. We anticipate that Media & Entertainment enterprises will invest heavily in the transformative ideas of the future to maintain relevance with their audiences."

Rajib Basu, Partner & Leader – Entertainment & Media at PwC India, said that the Indian Media and Entertainment outlook for the next few years will show an exciting pace of growth. We have a good view of how the industry has reset itself after the pandemic.