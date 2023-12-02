India's Energy Needs To Double By End Of Decade: Mukesh Ambani

"As India races to build a robust energy infrastructure to meet its energy goals, it faces three crucial questions: One: How can it ensure that every citizen and every economic activity in India has access to adequate, most aﬀordable energy? Two: How can it rapidly transition from fossil fuel-based energy to Clean and Green Energy? Three: How can it de-risk the expanding needs of its fast-growing economy from a volatile external environment? I call these three questions the Energy Trilemma," he said.