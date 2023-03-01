India's Electricity Consumption Grows Over 9% To 117.84 Billion Units In February
The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in February.
India's power consumption logged a year-on-year growth of over 9% to 117.84 billion units in February this year, according to government data.
Experts had earlier said that power consumption and demand would register a substantial increase in March due to further improvement in economic activities as well as rise in temperature.
In Feb. 2022, power consumption stood at 108.03 billion units, higher than the 103.25 billion units in the same month of 2021, the data showed.
Electricity consumption in Feb. 2020 stood at 103.81 billion units.
The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 209.66 gigawatt in Feb. 2023.
The peak power supply stood at 193.58 gigawatt in Feb. 2022 and 187.97 gigawatt in Feb. 2021.
The peak power demand met was 176.38 gigawatt in the pre-pandemic Feb. 2020.
Experts are of the view that the power consumption and demand would log higher growth rates in coming months due to forecasts of higher temperature during this summer season compared to last year.