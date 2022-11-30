ADVERTISEMENT
India's Eight Core Sector Growth Slows Down To 0.1% In October
In September, the core sectors' output growth stood at 7.8%.
The growth rate in the production of eight key sectors slowed down to 0.1% in October against 8.7% in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Wednesday.
The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 8.2% during April-October this fiscal, compared to 15.6% a year ago.
In October, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement output recorded negative growth rate.
